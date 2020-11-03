Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,903.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

