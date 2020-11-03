State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 159,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,041,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 119.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

