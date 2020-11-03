State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 839.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPR opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.