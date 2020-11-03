UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

