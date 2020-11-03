AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 5,959 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

