Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 54,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.55. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,529.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

