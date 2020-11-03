Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $9.21 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,220,974,000 after buying an additional 295,617 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,885.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

