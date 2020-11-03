Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

