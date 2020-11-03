Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 49,537 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 345.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,537 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 295,617 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,885.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

