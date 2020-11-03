Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after buying an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after buying an additional 295,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

