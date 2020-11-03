Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,462 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 295,617 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,885.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

