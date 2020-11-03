Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 445,050 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,050 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 109.7% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 764,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $278,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

