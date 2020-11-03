Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $11.44 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,817 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 109.7% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 764,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $278,763,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,885.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

