One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,356 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 295,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

AAPL opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

