Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 335.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,192 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 251.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,423,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,638 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 282.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 106.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

