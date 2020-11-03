Price Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 438.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 344.8% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 87,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 223.6% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 111,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 345.3% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,537 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $7,712,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 262.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

