Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $16.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,871 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,423,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,638 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Apple by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.