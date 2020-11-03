Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 34,572 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 299.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

AAPL opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

