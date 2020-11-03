Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 223.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 109.7% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 764,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $278,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.