Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 345.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 143,192 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Apple by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 87,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 111,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

