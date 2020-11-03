Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 54,824 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

