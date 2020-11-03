Apella Capital LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,306 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Apple by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

