Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 68,146 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,885.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.