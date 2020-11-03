Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FB Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $976.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $119,566.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

