Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 55,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $251,877,000 after acquiring an additional 808,462 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $238.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

