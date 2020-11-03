Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 727,299 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 623,578.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 898,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 897,953 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 375,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,278,000.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

