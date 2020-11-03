Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,310.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of USHY opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80.

