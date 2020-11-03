Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 3,064 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SKM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.