Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.80. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.95.

EC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

