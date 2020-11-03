Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,575 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $193.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 250.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $53,050,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

