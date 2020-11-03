Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 166,169 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 166,169 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $121,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

