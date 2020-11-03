Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

