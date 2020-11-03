Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

