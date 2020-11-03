Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 1,791 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 61.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 146,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,182 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

