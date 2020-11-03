Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,830 shares of company stock worth $5,540,621. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

