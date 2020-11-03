Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.14% of Caretrust REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

