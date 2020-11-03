Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,416,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67.

