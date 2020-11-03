Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $431.05 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $453.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.68 and its 200 day moving average is $348.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

