Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,192,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 465,654 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $67,504,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 70,672 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $40,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGA. Barclays raised their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

