Aspiriant LLC Sells 266 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average of $243.30. The company has a market cap of $744.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.