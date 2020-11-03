Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 327.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.