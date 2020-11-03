Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,885,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,530,000 after buying an additional 482,571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,123,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,932,000 after buying an additional 625,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,042,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 400,700 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.69. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

