Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,616,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,195,000 after purchasing an additional 233,964 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,491,000 after buying an additional 529,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after buying an additional 199,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,162 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,165,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

