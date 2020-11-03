Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911,358 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,477,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,080 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,348,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,780,000 after purchasing an additional 773,572 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

SU stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

