Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $634,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,760 shares of company stock worth $41,905,822 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAN opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.