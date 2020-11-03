fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $654.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

