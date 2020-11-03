DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 30.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.