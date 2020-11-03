DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,681,000 after buying an additional 192,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.94.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

