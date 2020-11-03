The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,293 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. UBS Group cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.