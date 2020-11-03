The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of CAKE opened at $29.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 114.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

